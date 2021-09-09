Soon TN schools to have orientation modules to impart knowledge about POCSO

Chennai :

In addition, the School Education Department also mulling to include Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act in the school education and teacher’s education curriculum.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that in order to protect students from sexual harassment at the institutional level, the Government had recently issued protective guidelines on “students’ safety and protection from sexual violence”.





He said the orientation module, that would be prepared for the schools, might also be in the student's syllabus according to the standards to increase awareness among the children about POCSO Act.





"Similarly, a “Student Safety Advisory Committee” has to be set up in each school to monitor students safety and wellbeing", he said A control room will be set up at DPI with a toll-free hotline and private email facility to receive complaints specifically pertaining to sexual harassment and violence at schools, from students, parents and others".





Pointing out that a self-audit module has also been formulated which has to be filled up by schools, he said "safety boxes have to be placed in school premises for the convenience of students to lodge their complaints and for feedback".





Stating that an around-the-clock toll-free helpline with a five-seat capacity has been set up in DPI campus with an aim to provide information, guidance to students and counselling, he said "this is a single point contact for students, teachers and parents across the state to get their grievances redressed".





The official said that the Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will be entrusted to prepare a comprehensive orientation module for both school and teachers on POCSO and JJ Acts.





Another authority from SCERT also said that during in the year 2020 beginning there was a meeting with SCERT officials and authorities of Juvenile Justice Committee, with regard to ensure the safety of children in schools and suggested that relevant information on the two Acts could be included in regular curriculum textbooks from middle school to the higher secondary stage.