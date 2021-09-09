Student enrollment to be increased in government-aided institutions: Minister Ponmudi

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi in the assembly today has said the government-aided colleges' admission would be increased from 10% to 15%.



In Ponmudi's response to AIADMK's Thiruparankundram MLA VV Rajan Chellappa's request to open new arts and science college in his constituency, he said there are many vacancies to be filled in the colleges of Madurai, in condition of filling the vaccancies swiftly the request would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister in coming years.





The minister went on to list out the number of colleges in Madurai "There are already three government, 17 government-aided, 21 self-financing, 12 engineering colleges and 17 other technical institutes."





He said the discussion is taking place with the CM to increase the government-aided colleges' admission taking the exam-free promotions given to the class 12 students in consideration.