Palanivel Thiagarajan expected to present white paper on announcements made under rule 110 in previous government

Chennai :

This development comes after former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy's accusations that the ruling party kept waylaying plans put forth by the then AIADMK government and the projects started under the previous government are not being properly funded by the current DMK government.





Minister Thiagarajan is expected to present a detailed report on the plans brought under rule 110 by the previous government, their current status and the funds allocated to those plans.





For the uninitiated, rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu assembly gives the ruling dispensation a free hand in implementing schemes without a debate. Liberal voices feel autocracy stems from this rule and would stifle democracy.





Former CM J Jayalalithaa is said to have made extensive use of this provision during her 2011-16 tenure.



