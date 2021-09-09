House adopts resolution against CAA

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Union government to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 to “safeguard the unity and communal harmony of the country and uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.”
Chennai: Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Stalin said that the house considers that the CAA passed in the Parliament in 2019 was not conducive to the secular principles and communal harmony of the country.
“In a democracy, governance should be all inclusive, but the CAA, instead of embracing refugees on the basis of their welfare, discriminates against them on the basis of religion and country of origin,” the CM said, before remarking that it is very wrong to legalise political discrimination.
“The Act (CAA), which fuels discrimination among the people is unnecessary and we consider that it deserves to be scrapped. The Union government should drop the preparation of National Population Register and National Register of Citizens on the basis of CAA, ” he added.
DMK allies Congress, VCK, MDMK, MMK and Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi supported the resolution. PMK, an ally of the AIADMK, also expressed solidarity with the ruling DMK on the issue, and said that they were supporting the resolution as the CAA was against the interest of Lankan Tamils. Tamil Nadu became the eighth state to pass a resolution against the CAA, while neighbouring Kerala and Puducherry were the first state and first union territory respectively to go against the Centre’s 2019 amendment law on citizenship. More on P2,4
