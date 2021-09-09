HC refuses to intervene in GO on Chaturthi

Observing that it has been repeated by constitutional courts over the years that right to life is paramount and only if a person survives will the right to practice religion be effective, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government for the conduct of Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations this year.

Chennai : The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu before whom a plea moved in this regard seeking to quash the GO came up, said, "Since restrictions have been announced in public interest and there is no certainty that the pandemic has abated, the impugned notification cannot be interfered with."The bench also recorded that the impugned notification has been issued in compliance with the orders of the court passed on a batch of writ petitions on August 21, 2020.