Kovai woman’s death, a hit and run case

The mysterious death of a woman, who was run over by multiple vehicles on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore has been found to be hit and run case.

Representative image

Coimbatore : It was initially suspected to be a murder. Police believed that the body of the woman was thrown out of a moving car on Monday going by the ‘unclear’ CCTV visuals. “But the post mortem reports have ruled out any signs of murder. Doctors have confirmed that the woman aged around 55 to 60 years had died after being run over by the vehicle,” said a police official. Police said that the woman, after being hit by the car, was dragged for at least ten metres. The driver of the vehicle got down and saw the body of the woman lying on the road before driving off. “However, the identity of the woman is not known so far,” added the official.