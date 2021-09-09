Dog spotted carrying head of newborn

Much to the shock of people in Madurai, a stray dog was spotted carrying the head portion of a newborn on Wednesday.
Madurai: The dog left the head near the Income Tax office near Bibikulam, sources said. Tallakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police A Sura Kumar said the public informed the police of it at 12 30 pm. Police personnel took away the head and handed it over to Government Rajaji Hospital to maintain it in the freezer until the torso is recovered for a complete post mortem. The head was almost with spots of drainage and seemed like a newborn of four to five days. Teams have been formed to recover the torso and also check a week’s birth registry. Based on a complaint lodged by Village Administrative Officer, Tallakulam police have filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC, the Assistant Commissioner said.
