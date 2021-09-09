Heritage tree mapping launched in Nellai

In a bid to preserve and protect heritage trees, ‘Tree mapping’ exercise has been launched in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. The District

Thirunelveli : Administration with its efforts in coordination with the Forest Department and ‘ATREE’, a voluntary organisation, has stepped up efforts with a pledge to care for trees, Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu said. Talking to reporters, the Collector said as many as 153 Nandavanam temples have been identified with old trees and 40 other public spots with old heritage trees for mapping. There are several trees of about 200 to 300 years old in parts of the district. Massive tree plantation is also being done to enhance green cover. Now, 30 volunteers have been engaged in tree mapping.