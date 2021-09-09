SRMU protest privatisation in Tiruchy

The members of SRMU staged a protest in front of the Armory Gate in Golden Rock Railway Workshop on Wednesday against the privatisation of railways.

Thiruchirapalli : The members, led by the union deputy general secretary S Veerasekaran, who gathered in front of the Armory Gate raised slogans against the Union government and condemned their move to privatise the PSUs and the Railways. Veerasekaran said, the railway is one of the profit making unit but the Union government has been planning to hand it over to private players. They warned that the protests would continue until the Centre withdraws privatisation move.