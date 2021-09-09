Skeleton found on Vallimalai Hills

Discovery of a skeleton clothed in an orange sari at the foot of the Vallimalai Hills has sent the police into a tizzy as they try to discover the identity of the deceased.

Representative image

Vellore : The skeleton was discovered by a shepherd at the foot of a 100 feet ravine. It was draped in an orange sari while a mangalasutra was still around its neck. The hands still wore bangles while a purse was found nearby. Revenue and medical officials conducted a post mortem on the spot. Police said that only after receipt of the post mortem report would then able to come to a conclusion about the cause of the death. However, police feel that the woman might have committed suicide and hence are checking records of police stations in the surrounding areas to see if there any cases involving a missing woman.