Rope car operations resume at Palani

Rope car operations at the temple in Palani, the third abode of Lord Muruga in Dindigul district, has resumed on Wednesday.

Madurai : Much to the delight of devotees, many of them preferred to take the rope car from Adivaram to the top. According to N Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, HR &CE and Executive Officer of the temple, rope and shaft were replaced with new ones during the maintenance period. Earlier, the rope car operation was suspended owing to COVID restrictions. The rope car is operational from 8 am to 8 pm, Natarajan said.