Relatives allege man murdered, stage stir

Relatives of a man who was reportedly beaten to death in Tiruchy denied to accept the body and demanded action against the culprit on Wednesday.
Thiruchirapalli: Robert Selvaraj (52), a resident from Lalgudi came to attend a funeral at Vathalai where there was a quarrel with Vairaperumal, Dhanapandian, Vinod and Siva from the locality. However, it snowballed into an assault in which Robert was attacked with a crowbar. Soon he was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruchy from where he was moved to the GH. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the family members led by Robert Selvaraj’s wife Leema Rose Mary staged a protest in front of the GH and demanded the arrest of the culprits. They also refused to accept the body. Police intervened to take the body.
Conversations