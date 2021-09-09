Maoist Veeramani booked under UAPA

The Coimbatore City Police booked C Veeramani, a Maoist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Coimbatore : A case has been registered against him under section 20 of the UAPA for being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation. The police action comes after 72-year-old Veermani revealed his association with the banned CPI (Maoist) in an interview to a YouTube channel in September, last year when he was released earlier. Veeramani was one among the five suspected Maoists arrested by the Q branch sleuths of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh at a tea shop near Karumathampatty in Coimbatore on 5 May, 2015.