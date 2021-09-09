Efforts on to capture rare Asiatic wild dog

The Coimbatore Forest Department has taken efforts on Wednesday to capture an Asiatic wild dog spotted on the banks of Ukkadam.

A forest department team posted to monitor movement of a ‘dhole’ on Ukkadam lake

Coimbatore : It is an endangered species and sightings of a ‘dhole’ in an urban surrounding, that too in the heart of the city is rare.After the wild dog was spotted by some bird watchers along the bunds of Ukkadam tank on Monday, the Forest Department staff began to observe its movements to prevent the animal from entering residential areas.



“The animal appears to be in good health. Its bite may cause rabies to human,” said A Sugumar, veterinarian, Coimbatore Forest Division.



The department has decided to trap the carnivore either by using a cage or with a net. Officials believe that the wild dog could have strayed out of the nearby forests.