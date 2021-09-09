Karangadu mangroves reopen

Community based ecotourism site at Karangadu in the coastal Ramanathapuram district is open to tourists after a long gap of six months. Now, tourists could cruise through mangrove swamps by boat and also by kayaking, a great way to get a feel of Karangadu from Wednesday.

File photo

Madurai : The ecotourism site was closed since February 21 owing to COVID restrictions, sources said on Wednesday.



Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, Ramanathapuram, said based on recommendations of the expert team of doctors and Public Health specialists and on the directives of government, these tourist spots were reopened and both officials and tourists had been insisted on following standard operating procedures.



The visitors would be screened by thermal scanner before letting them into the ecotourism site and any symptomatic visitor with fever, cold and cough would not be allowed. He also added that persons above the age of 65 years and those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below ten years would be restricted from getting access to the site.



The visitors need to carry sanitizers and age proof documents for verification, the Wildlife Warden said.