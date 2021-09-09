Not implementing mono rail projects, says Duraimurugan

State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said that state will not go for mono rail project any more.

Chennai : Replying to former MLA Natham Viswanathan, Duraimurugan said that it was former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who announced mono rail project but later abandoned it. Viswanathan should understand the reality that the ruling government has no idea of implementing the mono rail project. Viswanathan, then, said that if not for Chennai, mono rail project should be implemented in tier-II cities.