Hike Muslims quota from 3.5 to 5 pc: Jawahirullah

Papanasam MLA MH Jawahirullah on Wednesday urged the state to increase the reservation for Muslims from 3.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

Chennai : “Muslims were provided 3.5 per cent reservation in the previous DMK rule by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Now, the state government should increase the reservation to 5 per cent. If the percentage of reservation is not increased in this rule it will not be implemented in any rule,” said Jawahirullah, in the Assembly. He also said that in the AIADMK rule the reservation was not implemented fully and so the state should form a judicial commission to investigate how many BC Muslims got benefited by it. He also urged the state to direct Collectors to give permission for construction of mosques and churches in three months.