Kodanad case: 2 quizzed, spl teams to go to Nepal for inquiry

Special teams of police investigating the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case has planned to go to Nepal to inquire another security guard who was at the scene, when the gang broke into the estate.

Kodanad Estate (File photo)

Chennai : Police said Krishna Thapa, a key witness in the case had settled down in his native village in Nepal after the incident. Another security guard Ohm Bahadur was murdered by the gang.



As the police have taken up reinvestigation in the case, the police have also decided to inquire him again to gather more information.



Meanwhile, The Nilgiris police quizzed two witnesses, including a person identified as Nauzath, who lent his car for the dacoity gang to escape. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.