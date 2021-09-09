Traders get vaccinated after Collector’s warning

An inoculation drive personally overseen by Collector B Kumaravel Pandian evoked a good response as 69 shopkeepers in Nethaji Market area were vaccinated on Wednesday.
Vellore: Corporation officials arranged for a vaccination camp in the old bus stand, but there were only 3 persons at the venue when the Collector arrived. Accompanied by officials, he went around the shops in the complex and checked with the people there about their vaccination status. After identifying the unvaccinated shop keepers, he ensured that the health team conducted the vax drive in the respective shops itself.
Nearly 10 shopkeepers ‘fled.’ A corporation official said, “we then sought the assistance of revenue inspector as they have the mobile numbers of shopkeepers.” Once warned the 10 shopkeepers returned and took the dose.
