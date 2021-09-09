AIADMK silent on Babri Masjid demolition support

When the issue of Babri Masjid demolition and the alleged support of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa to the demolition was brought in the Assembly, the AIADMK remained silent.
Chennai: Former minister of Municipal Administration and AIADMK Whip SP Velumani while participating in the second round of debate on CAA, said the AIADMK has always been the protector of minorities and added that even when Babri Masjid was demolished AIADMK stood on the side of minorities. Immediately, Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee Mastan, raised and asked, “who sent the stones for constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya.” As Velumani remained silent, Minster for Water Resources Duraimurugan replied that Babri Masjid is a sensitive one and advised Velumani not to take up the issue.
