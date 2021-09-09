New authority for Adi Dravidar welfare: CM

The state on Wednesday announced a new autonomous authority for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.

Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo)

Chennai : Making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the government would soon enact a law to establish an autonomous Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Authority to safeguard the legal rights and resolve the problems of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes in the state.



The CM also proposed to table a Bill in this regard in the current session.



Recalling the proposal made in the high-level monitoring committee meeting chaired by him last month to bring Adi Dravidar Welfare Department run schools into the mainstream, Stalin also announced that teachers of the schools would be offered training, especially in computers.



He also proposed to set up an additional special court each in Salem, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Tirunelveli to try cases booked under Protection of Civil Rights.



The CM also announced Rs 10 lakh reward to villages setting the right precedence in eliminating caste discrimination at graveyards.



He also increased the compensation to victims to Rs 1 lakh minimum and Rs 12 lakh maximum on the basis of discrimination suffered.