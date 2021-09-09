Three schools closed after 3 teachers, 1 student test +ve

District Collector B Murugesh said orders have been issued to close three government schools in the district after three teachers and one student tested positive for coronavirus. The schools will remain closed till Friday.
Tiruvannamalai: Initially, a teacher at a government high school at Kadaladi in Kalasapakkam panchayat union tested positive. Following that, all staff members there were tested and another teacher was found infected.
Later another teacher in a government school at nearby Anandapuram also tested positive while a student in a government high school at Kikalur village in Kil Pennathur was infected.
All three schools were closed immediately for sanitisation activities and all teachers and students of the affected schools were tested for the virus.
Later another teacher in a government school at nearby Anandapuram also tested positive while a student in a government high school at Kikalur village in Kil Pennathur was infected.
All three schools were closed immediately for sanitisation activities and all teachers and students of the affected schools were tested for the virus.
Conversations