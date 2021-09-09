TN logs 1,587 fresh cases and 18 deaths

The number of COVID cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday increased marginally to 1,587 from 1,544 on Tuesday. The total number in the state so far is at 26,27,365.
Chennai: The number of cases has slightly increased in three districts. Coimbatore continues to report the highest at 232, followed by Chennai, 179; Erode, 117; and Chengalpattu, 115.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in TN is at 1 per cent, while Coimbatore recorded the highest TPR of 1.9 per cent; Mayiladuthurai, 1.8 per cent; Namakkal, 1.5 per cent; Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur and Kallakurichu, 1.4 per cent.
The State recorded 18 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 35,073.
A total of 1,594 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,76,112. As many as 1,60,303 more samples were tin the State in the past 24 hours.
