IT exports from ELCOSEZ estimated at Rs 23,590 crore

Chennai : Minister of Information Technology T Mano Thangaraj, on Wednesday, said the Information Technology exports from ELCOSEZ were estimated for the year 2020-2021 at Rs 23,590 crore and have generated direct employment for approximately 90,000 persons. In addition, he said, construction of Rs 2.33 lakh sqft information technology tower at an estimated cost of Rs 88.21 crore is in progress. It will meet the growing demand for quality IT space for export-oriented companies in Chennai.