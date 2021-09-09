Thu, Sep 09, 2021

Tamil Virtual Academy to provide classes across world

Published: Sep 09,202103:15 AM

The government is planning to provide classes for people living over the world through Tamil Virtual Academy.

Image courtesy: Wikipedia
Chennai: The project is being modernised by developing an integrated learning platform using current technologies such as 3D animation, virtual board, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. In addition to the BharatNet project, TamilNet is planning to connect all town panchayats, municipalities, Corporations and district headquarters of the State through optical fibre cable.

