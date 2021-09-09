Thu, Sep 09, 2021

50k govt staff to get new secure email ids

Published: Sep 09,202102:34 AM

Minister of Information Technology, T Mano Thangaraj (File photo)
Chennai: More than 50,000 government employees, who deal with public services, will get new secure email ids to be used in official communications, Minister of Information Technology, T Mano Thangaraj said. “With the help of NIC, 19,000 e-mail accounts were created in 2020-2021. Work is in progress to upgrade the existing email service and create over 50,000 users to prove State-wide coverage.

