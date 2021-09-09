50k govt staff to get new secure email ids

More than 50,000 government employees, who deal with public services, will get new secure email ids to be used in official communications, Minister of Information Technology, T Mano Thangaraj said. “With the help of NIC, 19,000 e-mail accounts were created in 2020-2021.

Minister of Information Technology, T Mano Thangaraj (File photo) Chennai : More than 50,000 government employees, who deal with public services, will get new secure email ids to be used in official communications, Minister of Information Technology, T Mano Thangaraj said. “With the help of NIC, 19,000 e-mail accounts were created in 2020-2021. Work is in progress to upgrade the existing email service and create over 50,000 users to prove State-wide coverage. Related Tags : government employees | email ids