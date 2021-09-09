Road accident fatalities reduced by 23 pc in TN

Road accident fatalities in Tamil Nadu have decreased by 23 per cent due to the safety measures adopted by the State government, Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan said.
Chennai: Road accident fatalities in Tamil Nadu have decreased by 23 per cent due to the safety measures adopted by the State government, Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan said. According to him, the road accident fatalities which was 10,525 in 2019 was reduced to 8,060 in 2020 and thereby a decrease of 23.42 per cent.
