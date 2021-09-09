Irked over scrapped schemes, AIADMK walks out

The Opposition AIADMK and its ally, the BJP, walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday, even before Chief Minister MK Stalin moved the resolution urging the Centre to scrap CAA.
Chennai: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters that they could not raise key issues in the House as Speaker M Appavu did give the nod. He added that some views expressed by them following permission for a brief while were later expunged.
Condemning this, Palaniswami said, his party staged a walkout. Listing initiatives like the two-wheeler scheme for women beneficiaries, he said the DMK government has “given up” on many welfare schemes of the AIADMK regime, he claimed. Tamil Nadu follows Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh (Cabinet resolution) and Telangana in passing resolutions against the CAA.
Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand Assemblies had passed resolutions against the NRC and NPR, while Gujarat and Goa passed resolutions and a “congratulatory motion” respectively in favour of the CAA. The Meghalaya Assembly had passed a resolution, urging the Centre to keep the State out of the ambit of the CAA.
