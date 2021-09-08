Sasikala visits family members of late Vettrivel

Chennai :

Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who had lost her clout and political support after being jailed in the disproportionate assets case is now slowly consolidating her political base and is taking steps to prevent the followers of MGR and J Jayalalithaa from migrating to the ruling DMK.





“Attending funerals, visiting hospitals to greet ailing AIADMK leaders, house visits of aggrieved party men, direct phone calls to sulking AMMK workers and acceptance of low profile wedding invitations are the new routines for Sasikala, who has now started her public and political interactions,” said a source close to Sasikala. Our leaders first priority is to stop the exodus of AIADMK and AMMK workers to other parties and she has already begun the works in this regard. The second is to maintain low profile and reach out to the aggrieved AIADMK and AMMK family members without making it a political event, the source said.





On Wednesday, Sasikala called on the family members of deceased former R K Nagar MLA P Vettrivel at his north Chennai residence. She also met supporters of the North Chennai strongman and assured political future for the followers of AIADMK. “Last evening, I got a call from Chinnamma stating that she wanted to meet our family and her visit had comforted our entire family ahead of my father’s first anniversary that falls on October 15,” recalled an emotional Bharath Vettrivel.





“On a daily basis, the former aide of Jayalalithaa has started meeting the AIADMK and AMMK functionaries and is making a political statement that she is not going to give up her claim for controlling the AIADMK which is now under the reigns of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam,” said an AIADMK senior in north Chennai. It looks like she is not in a hurry but slowly rebuilding her political base, the former legislator said.