TN to open 21 new colleges this academic year: Higher Education Minister Ponmudi

Chennai :

Minister of Higher Education K Ponmudi said the Tamil Nadu government has a project in the pipeline to open 21 colleges.





During the question hour session in the state assembly, AIADMK's Kinathukadavu MLA questioned about opening an Arts & Science college in Kinathukadavu. Ponmudy said, "The government has no such plans yet."





With the answer Ponmudi followed up with the government's project, "The government has planned to open 21 Arts & Science colleges in this academic year with 10 from the Higher Education department, 10 from the HR&CE department, and one from the Cooperative department."





Earlier on Friday, AIADMK MLA from Madurai-West, Sellur Raju and DMK MLA from Madurai-North, G Thalapathi made similar requests to Ponmudi seeking to open new colleges in their respective constituencies, to which the minister said the government would consider both the requests.