TN CM Stalin to hold meeting with top-rung officials on Covid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet with higher officials on Covid with special focus on the positive cases among teachers and students.
Chennai:
With the lockdown restriction extended till September 15, the discussion will be centred on the action plan to be taken after lockdown-period.
Stalin would meet Chief Secretary Iraianbu, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and the DGP Sylendra Babu.
Iraianbu has a schedule fixed with the District Collectors to discuss on the same issue at 3 pm today.
