TN CM Stalin to hold meeting with top-rung officials on Covid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet with higher officials on Covid with special focus on the positive cases among teachers and students.

File photo of CM MK Stalin.
Chennai:
With the lockdown restriction extended till September 15, the discussion will be centred on the action plan to be taken after lockdown-period.

Stalin would meet Chief Secretary Iraianbu, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and the DGP Sylendra Babu.

Iraianbu has a schedule fixed with the District Collectors to discuss on the same issue at 3 pm today.

