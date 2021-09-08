Tamil Nadu passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

Chennai :

Speaking on the motion to move the resolution, Leader of the House Duraimurugan said, “Now you know why they (ADMK) walked out of the House. They don’t have the courage to oppose the resolution.”





Intervening, Stalin said, “They (AIADMK) lack the courage to support the resolution.”

Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)





The resolution moved by chief minister M K Stalin in the State Assembly on Wednesday asked the union Govt to scrap the CAA, which is “against the secular principles of the Constitution and plurality of the country.”





CAA discriminates people on religious lines and jeopardises the spirit of unity of the country, said Stalin.





The assembly resolution also urges the union Govt to drop the idea of preparing NPR(National population register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) on the basis of CAA.





BJP legislature party Nainar Nagendran said, “Minority Hindus, Sikhs and Parsis are threatened in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Hence, they are coming to India. Nothing against Muslims in the CAA. Tamil Nadu BJP will be the first to raise the issue if Muslims are threatened. We oppose the resolution moved by the CM and walk out of the House.”





AIADMK members walked out of the House before Stalin moved the resolution in protest of them being denied opportunity to raise another issue. Talking to media persons later outside the House, ADMK leaders accused the DMK regime of shelving various schemes of their previous regime