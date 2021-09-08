Poet scholar Pulamaipithan passes away

Chennai :

In what has come as a shocking news to the people of Tamil Nadu, poet and scholar Pulamaipithan passed away on Wednesday due to ill health.





He was 85. Born in 1935 in Coimbatore district, he has written songs for over a hundred films in Tamil cinema.





The scholar gained a massive popularity in Tamil cinema after the release of the popular song 'Nan Yaar Nee Yaar' from the film 'Kudiyirunda Koil'.





It is to be noted that the song ‘Thaimai Vazhkena’, which was featured in the recently released film Theri starring Vijay and Samantha Akkineni, was written by Pulamaipithan.



