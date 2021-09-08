Wed, Sep 08, 2021

TN Chief Secretary to discuss Covid spread among school children with District Collectors

Published: Sep 08,202110:31 AM by Online Desk

Following the rise of Covid cases in school children, Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary V Iraianbu will hold discussions with the District Collectors.

TN Chief Secretary Iraianbu. File photo
Chennai:
The discussion will be focussed on the causes of the spread among teachers and students, more ways to ensure prevention, stocking up of additional vaccine doses in case of emergency.

Iraianbu will meet all the Collectors through video conferencing. The meet is expected to convene at 3 pm today.

Schools in the state have been reporting positive cases of Covid among students and teachers. Schools for classes 9-12 reopened from September 1 with safety arrangements like physical distancing in classrooms (class strength not exceeding over 20 students), making masks mandatory, etc.

