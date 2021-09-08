TN Chief Secretary to discuss Covid spread among school children with District Collectors

Chennai :

The discussion will be focussed on the causes of the spread among teachers and students, more ways to ensure prevention, stocking up of additional vaccine doses in case of emergency.





Iraianbu will meet all the Collectors through video conferencing. The meet is expected to convene at 3 pm today.





Schools in the state have been reporting positive cases of Covid among students and teachers. Schools for classes 9-12 reopened from September 1 with safety arrangements like physical distancing in classrooms (class strength not exceeding over 20 students), making masks mandatory, etc.