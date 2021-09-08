Nithyananda disciples face wrath

Two women disciples of self-styled godman Nithyananda faced the wrath of villagers when they resisted a woman accompanying them to reunite with her family in Namakkal district on Monday.

God man Nithyananda (File photo)

Coimbatore : Police said Athayee, 52, from Iyyampalayam had left her family to stay in the ashram of the godman in Bengaluru in 2017. In recent days, she spoke over the phone with her family members and requested them to take her home. Meanwhile, she came to her native village along with two women disciples in a car. On knowing this, the villagers insisted that Athayee be sent with her family, but the two other disciples voiced their refusal. However, the villagers rescued the woman and forced the disciples to go away.