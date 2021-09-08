Secret Kerala meeting: 8 TN Maoists in latest NIA case

Eight Maoists from Tamil Nadu have figured in the latest case registered by the NIA in connection with a secret meeting held in Nilambur forest, Malappuram district, Kerala, to reportedly hold discussions on waging a war against India.

Chennai : The report names TN top Naxal Kalidas, a native of Ramanathapuram, Danish alias Krishna of Coimbatore, Velmurugan of Theni, Santhosh Kumar of Coimbatore besides Manivasakam, Kuppuraj, Ajitha and Karthik. The FIR had named 19 Maoists, including two from Karnataka, while the rest are believed to be from Kerala. The accused are active members of proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist) involved in conducting a training camp of CPI(Maoist) including arms training, flag hoisting and study classes in connection with the formation day of CPI(Maoist) and anti-national activities.



The training camp, held from September 23-30, 2016 in the Nilambur forest was organised by the accused persons/organization as part of a larger conspiracy to commit terrorist acts by attacking various security agencies of the Government with firearms, thereby waging a war against Union of India, claimed the FIR registered by NIA, Kochi.



The Central government had received information regarding the registration of FIR dated April, 21, 2020 by Kerala ATS under Sections 121, 122 of the IPC, section 18A, 20 and 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 3 of the Arms Act.