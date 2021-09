DRI sleuths seized 5.69 tonnes of Red Sanders on Monday night near the toll gate at Pudurpandiyapuram at Sipcot area in Thoothukudi.

Madurai : DRI sleuths seized 5.69 tonnes of Red Sanders on Monday night near the toll gate at Pudurpandiyapuram at Sipcot area in Thoothukudi. The seized quantities of Red Sanders were found concealed under cotton bales in a container. It is worth Rs 2.27 crore, sources said.