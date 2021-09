A special SI was killed on the spot when the two wheeler he was riding was rammed by an oncoming mini lorry on the Katpadi –Gudiyattam Highway on Monday evening.

Representative image Vellore : SSI Karthikeyan (52) was on his way to Gudiyattam from KV Kuppam when his two wheeler was hit by a mini lorry loaded with tomatoes near Sennankuppam. The mini lorry driver took to his heels. KV Kuppam police registered a case. The SSI is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter. Related Tags : Road accident