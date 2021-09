A warm reception was accorded to the teacher who received the national best teacher award and her past students led her to the school by procession with a beating of ‘parai’ instrument in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

K Asha Devi, the headmistress of Panchayat Union Middle School, Pirattiyur received the national award for teachers from President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi during the Teachers' Day fete. She was one of the two teachers who received the award from Tamil Nadu.