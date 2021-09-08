SEC urges govt to expedite vax drive

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Tuesday urged the state public health department to give impetus to corona vaccination in nine districts where the civic polls to rural local bodies are due.
Chennai: TNSEC commissioner V Palanikumar chaired a meeting with the officials of the public health and election department to discuss the corona safety protocols that should be in place once the polls are announced. Provision of masks, face shields, gloves and PPE kits to polling officers were discussed in the meeting and those with corona symptoms will be allowed to vote from 6 pm to 7 pm in PPE suit, poll officials said. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan assured necessary assistance to the TNSEC.
