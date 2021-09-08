Eight Bangladeshis held in Tirupur

Eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Tirupur for staying without valid documents.
Tiruppur: Tirupur police, who were on a crackdown against illegal immigrants, had received a tip that a large number of Bangladeshi nationals were staying at Ambedkar Nagar and working in a nearby textile firm. Following this, a special team of police led by sub inspector Karthickthangam from Avinashi station carried out a search on Monday resulting in the arrest of the immigrants. Police identified the accused as M Jakir Hussain, 23, S Alamin, 29, A Litton, 30, B Biplop Hussain, 23, E Ridoyan, 23, K Rana Charprasi, 22, J Balbul Ahamad, 32 and A Mochin Hussain, 33, all hailing from Bangladesh. When questioned regarding their illegal stay, the eight men intimidated the cop. Avinashi police registered a case.
