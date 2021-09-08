Kodanad: Drones banned in Nilgiris

A day after a drone was spotted over Kodanad estate, The Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya on Tuesday declared the entire district as ‘no flying zone.’
Coimbatore: “A ban has been enforced against flying of drones as per the guidelines issued by the state and Union governments,” the Collector said in a statement. She further said that drones can be used in photography during important occasions only with prior permission from the district administration and police.
The ban comes after a supervisor of Kodanad Estate filed a complaint at Sholurmattam police station that a drone was spotted flying over the sprawling estate premises.
In a related development in the Kodanad case, special teams of police have rushed to Salem and Kerala to probe into the mysterious mishaps, which caused the death of prime accused Kanagaraj in Salem, while his accomplice KV Sayan managed to survive with injuries. However, Sayan’s wife and 5-year-old daughter died after their car crashed into a parked lorry on the Palakkad-Thrissur Road.
Police sources said that they would be probing into the circumstances that caused both the mishaps. The team, which has been to Kerala, will also inquire eight other accused from Kerala, who were on conditional bail to gather more information in the case.
