Civic polls reservation rows: ‘Panchayat reserved for SC women in Katpadi has just one Dalit woman’

Government’s announcement of reservation for district panchayats and panchayat unions has triggered different issues in Vellore district and newly formed Tirupattur.
Vellore: AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu said, “Ammundi panchayat in Katpadi has been announced SC (women) category though 99 per cent of voters/residents belong to the MBC community. There is only one SC woman in the village, hence we do not know on what grounds the panchayat was reserved for SC (women).”Irked over such a reservation a group of villagers have planned to petition the Collector and if the ‘mistake’ is not rectified, locals may boycott the polls, he added. Katpadi BDO said he was yet to see the list and refused to comment.
A similar issue cropped up at Nimmiampattu in Alangayam panchayat union in Tirupattur district where more than 100 residents of a ward visited Alangayam BDO’s office and handed over their voter IDs as also an audio clip between the panchayat secretary and an outsider on voters of this ward being split and assigned to other areas.
Stating that such voter ‘allotment’ was wantonly undertaken to boost the chances of the ruling party. Sources said that Collector Amar Kuswaha was seized of the matter.
While district panchayats in Vellore and Tirupattur districts will have general candidates, Ranipet district panchayat has been reserved for women (general), according to the official notification.
In Vellore district, Kaniyambadi and Anaicut unions were allotted to SC (general), while Vellore and Pernambut panchayat unions were allotted to women (general). Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Guidyattam unions were allotted to women (general).
Of the 7 panchayat unions in Ranipet district, Wallajahpet, Nimili and Timiri PUs are under the general category while Arcot and Sholingur unions will be headed by SC (women) and general (women) respectively. Arakonam and Kaveripakkam unions will have general (women) heads.
In Tirupattur district, 6 panchayat unions, Madanur and Natrampalli unions will have general candidates, while Jolorpet and Alangayam unions will have general (women) heads. Tirupattur and Kandhili unions will be headed by ST (women) and SC (women) candidates respectively.
A similar issue cropped up at Nimmiampattu in Alangayam panchayat union in Tirupattur district where more than 100 residents of a ward visited Alangayam BDO’s office and handed over their voter IDs as also an audio clip between the panchayat secretary and an outsider on voters of this ward being split and assigned to other areas.
Stating that such voter ‘allotment’ was wantonly undertaken to boost the chances of the ruling party. Sources said that Collector Amar Kuswaha was seized of the matter.
While district panchayats in Vellore and Tirupattur districts will have general candidates, Ranipet district panchayat has been reserved for women (general), according to the official notification.
In Vellore district, Kaniyambadi and Anaicut unions were allotted to SC (general), while Vellore and Pernambut panchayat unions were allotted to women (general). Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Guidyattam unions were allotted to women (general).
Of the 7 panchayat unions in Ranipet district, Wallajahpet, Nimili and Timiri PUs are under the general category while Arcot and Sholingur unions will be headed by SC (women) and general (women) respectively. Arakonam and Kaveripakkam unions will have general (women) heads.
In Tirupattur district, 6 panchayat unions, Madanur and Natrampalli unions will have general candidates, while Jolorpet and Alangayam unions will have general (women) heads. Tirupattur and Kandhili unions will be headed by ST (women) and SC (women) candidates respectively.
Conversations