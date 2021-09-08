Tamil Nadu to provide 1 lakh agriculture power connections

The state government has proposed to provide one lakh agriculture service connections to the farmers.
Chennai: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji also proposed to set up a solar power park with 4,000 MW capacity in the districts, excluding corporation and municipality limits. Announcing a 500 MW each capacity pumped storage power plants in Kothayaru in Kanniyakumari and Manalaru in Theni districts, he also proposed to establish 11 new pumped storage power plants with a total capacity of 7,500 MW on feasibility basis.
