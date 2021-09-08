Wed, Sep 08, 2021

Ready for special debate on NEET: Ma Subramanian

Published: Sep 08,2021

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday dared the Opposition AIADMK for a special debate in the Assembly on the NEET issue.

Tamil Nadu Assembly (File photo)
Chennai: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday dared the Opposition AIADMK for a special debate in the Assembly on the NEET issue. Intervening during the debate on demand for grants for the energy department, Subramanian sought to know why the previous AIADMK wrote to Centre on the NEET issue after the President withheld consent for the Bill on NEET exemption.

