Want bail, file ‘no booze’ affidavit: HC

In an unusual move, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday passed on advice to petitioners to eventually make them realise that it’s time to give up alcohol.
Madurai: Bail petitions filed by S Siva of Srirangam and S Karthik alias Karthikeyan of Tiruchy, came up for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi. The petitioners were said to have assaulted their fellow friends with beer bottles on July 25, 2021 and left them injured and arrested on July 26.
The Judge, on hearing the plea, said since the brawl erupted over alcohol, bail could be granted if the petitioners sworn off alcohol in an affidavit. The case was adjourned to Monday.
