‘EPS govt bought power at Rs 7/unit, DMK at Rs 2.61’

State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalajai on Tuesday accused the previous AIADMK of purchasing power at an exorbitant rate of Rs 7.01 per unit, but the incumbent DMK regime has inked agreements to purchase them at Rs 2.61 per unit.
Chennai: Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the electricity department in the Assembly, Senthilbalaji said the previous AIADMK regime had entered into long-term power purchase agreements for 15 and 25 years at high procurement prices such as Rs 7.01 per unit.
Recalling one such long-term agreement made in 2013 by the previous AIADMK regime, the Minister said that power generation was started only three years after the agreement was signed and the market price of electricity fell in the interim.
He alleged that the previous regime had waited for the retirement of a bureaucrat to sign long-term power purchase pact with private suppliers.
Admitting that the debt of Tangedco accounted for a third of the state’s debt, the Minister said the previous regime made an agreement to purchase solar power at a fixed cost of Rs 7.01 per unit for 25 years despite knowing that the cost would reduce in future.
He also informed the Assembly that over 71,500 tonnes of coal was ‘missing’ from the Tangedco power plant in Thoothukudi.
Senthilbalaji dismissed his predecessor P Thangamani’s claims on the issue and said that the day he disclosed the details of the 2.38 lakh tonnes of missing coal in Tangedco’s North Chennai plant, Thangamani told media persons the same evening that the missing coal was discovered in his tenure and he had constituted a committee for the purpose. “If you had constituted a committee, where is the report. I searched everywhere, there is no such report. A committee was constituted on April 28, 2021, ahead of the counting of votes (of the Assembly poll) on May 2,” the Minister said.
“Since when is this happening? It should be prevented at the outset. I am not blaming anyone. Steps will be taken to reform such things after receiving the final report of the committee,” he added, assuring strict action against whoever committed such wrongs in the department.
