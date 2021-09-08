Wed, Sep 08, 2021

Vellore Corporation starts vaccination at doorsteps

Published: Sep 08,202112:57 AM

In a bid to ensure complete vaccination of the city’s population, Vellore Corporation officials started a campaign to vaccinate residents at their doorsteps.

Corporation officials overseeing the door-to-door vaccination
Vellore: Though the town hosts more than 50 camps in all 60 wards daily, only 3.60 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

Following orders from Collector B Kumaravel Pandian, civic officials started a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Vellore from Tuesday, covering Kagithapattari and adjacent areas. A team of health officials visited individual houses and identified those who were not vaccinated. They were given the shot immediately.

