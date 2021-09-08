Daily cases in city see spike, logs 194

The number of new COVID cases in Chennai increased again and reported 194 on Tuesday, while the State had 1,544 daily cases, taking the total to 26,25,778 so far.
Chennai: “Residents have been careless after relaxations were announced in Chennai. This is the reason for new clusters being formed. Contact tracing will unearth more cases. The wedding season is already here and we are worried this could lead to chaos. We have planned to amp up monitoring in the coming days to contain the spread,” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said. Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases at 217, followed by Chennai, 194; Erode, 115; and Chengalpattu, 112. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is at 1.0 per cent. The State recorded 19 deaths, taking the total toll to 35,055. A total of 1,576 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 25,74,518.
