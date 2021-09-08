Class 11 girl infected in Dindigul

A Class 11 student of a private matriculation school in Dindigul district was tested positive for COVID. After her test result returned positive, the classroom in which the student was seated, has been locked, sources said on Tuesday, adding that the staff from the Health Department have also disinfected several classrooms in the school.
Dindugal: According to sources, the girl attended classes after the school was reopened on September 1. But the next day, she informed the school authorities that she was unwell and returned home in the middle of the session. Her mother was already tested positive for the infection, but the student had mild fever.
Following this, the girl underwent a swab test on September 5. The result that was declared a day after confirmed that she was infected. Dindigul Chief Educational Officer S Karuppasamy said she did not attend classes since September 2. After disinfecting the classroom, officials from the Health Department also tested 16 students from the same batch. Much to their relief, all of them tested negative for COVID. The girl was put in home quarantine and being observed, sources said, adding that she was showing signs of recovery.
In all, 97 persons including students, staff and non-teaching staff underwent swab test as per the advice of the medical staff, said Head Mistress Sr Rajeshwari. Also, batch-wise registry of students was being maintained to monitor their health, she added.
Following this, the girl underwent a swab test on September 5. The result that was declared a day after confirmed that she was infected. Dindigul Chief Educational Officer S Karuppasamy said she did not attend classes since September 2. After disinfecting the classroom, officials from the Health Department also tested 16 students from the same batch. Much to their relief, all of them tested negative for COVID. The girl was put in home quarantine and being observed, sources said, adding that she was showing signs of recovery.
In all, 97 persons including students, staff and non-teaching staff underwent swab test as per the advice of the medical staff, said Head Mistress Sr Rajeshwari. Also, batch-wise registry of students was being maintained to monitor their health, she added.
Conversations